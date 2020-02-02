Tom Brady Will Reveal The Answer Behind His Mysterious Photo At Super Bowl

New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady created quite a fervor on social media when he posted a cryptic photo to his Instagram page. Although the future Hall-of-Famer won’t be playing in Super Bowl LIV — in which the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs — he’s sure to be a part of the conversation while the Big Game is happening.

The star athlete’s future with the team is unclear. Despite his long history with the Pats, many believe that the top-tier quarterback may become a free agent. Speculation only intensified after Brady posted a mysterious photo on social media.

The now-infamous picture was shared on Brady’s Instagram page, where he boasts 7.1 million-plus followers. The photo shows the star player standing at one of the field entrances of Gillette Stadium in a moody, monochromatic image. However, he is enigmatically posed in a silhouette-style shot. As such, it is unclear whether Brady is entering the stadium — suggesting he would remain with the Pats — or leaving it.

Social media went wild over the shot, with many using the hashtag #walkingaway or #walkingfoward to voice their opinion on Brady’s decision.

The Picture May Not Be What It Seems

Despite the fact that sports fans have studied and hypothesized over the cryptic photo for days, it now appears that the post may not have anything to do with Brady’s football future.

In actuality, the post might be a teaser for an upcoming commercial that will reportedly air during the Super Bowl, according to NESN.

“The mystery of the ambiguous photo @TomBrady posted last week will be solved today. Sources tell me and @RapSheet it was a teaser for a commercial that will air during #SuperBowlLIV,” wrote NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo in a tweet.

No information has been released on what company Brady is representing in the commercial. However, he has earned contracts with a number of companies — including mattress company Beauty Rest and sportswear clothing brand Under Armour.

Rumors Persist About Brady’s Future

However, the picture that took social media by storm is not expected to put any rumors to rest, which will likely come as a disappointment to many football fans. As they wait for news about Brady, fans have been uneasy about the future of the decorated quarterback.

Brady has spent two decades at Foxboro with the Patriots and has won six Super Bowls for his team — more than any other quarterback.

His potential departure from the Pats has many teams interested in him, and it was reported by ESPN that the Las Vegas Raiders would be heavily pursuing the athlete. The team reportedly hopes that signing such a well-known figure will provide “credibility” in their new city — as well as a huge marketing coup.

However, Robert Kraft of the Patriots has said that he hopes Brady will remain, even pledging a potential $30 million per year to make that happen, according to the NFL. If the quarterback is going to return, he reportedly wants to see the team spend on some weapons — which they attempted to do last offseason by signing Antonio Brown, only to have it fail.

If Brady does ultimately decide to leave the team, the latest rumor is that the New England Patriots might snag a top draft for quarterback in May, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.