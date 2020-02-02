Kanye West Appears Stoic In Preparation For Miami’s Sunday Service

Kanye West held a serious expression while leaving his office in Calabasas, California on Friday.

Kanye West has always been known for his stoic expressions and it is a pretty rare occasion to see him crack a smile. Nevertheless, the Gospel wrapper appeared especially serious and even somewhat glum when leaving his office in Calabasas, California on Friday, just days before he is expected to give a Sunday Service performance in Miami prior to the Super Bowl, according to The Daily Mail.

West, known for his love of fashion, sported a blue and white puffer vest as he walked through the streets. He paired the look with a pair of brown trousers and Yeezy slides, keeping his hands in his pockets. West is of course not the only to be in a somber mood this week prior to San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. West, like many others, is still mourning the loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant who passed away last Sunday, alongside his 13-year-0ld daughter Gianna, or ‘Gigi’ and seven other passengers that were aboard a helicopter that malfunctioned and went down.

After the news of Bryant’s tragic death, West paid tribute to him online through a Twitter post, according to The Inquisitr. He shared a throwback photo of himself sitting alongside Bryant in a recording studio. The two men were joined by rapper Mos Def and producer-rapper Swizz Beatz, all four men smiling at the camera.

“Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave,” he wrote in the caption.

West, along with his wife Kim Kardashian and her extended family were close friends with Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant. The whole family was rattled by the news of his death. Kardashian spoke out about the news in an emotional Instagram post in which she included an adorable photo of Bryant and Gigi sharing a sweet moment.

“My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy.”

Bryant leaves behind his loving wife and three other children, 17-year-old Natalia Diamante Bryant, 3-year-old Bianka Bella Bryant, and 7-month-old Capri Kobe Bryant.