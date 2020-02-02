WWE News: Former Champions Rip Fans After Requesting Their Release Again

They want out of the company, but the WWE Universe simply isn't happy about it.

Many superstars have been granted their release requests by WWE in the last year, but some of them remain under contract to the company. Luke Harper, Sin Cara, Tye Dillinger, and others have all been allowed to head out and seek other endeavors, but not The Revival. The former Raw Tag Team Champions have once again asked for their releases, but their focus has turned to the fans who have turned against them.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder have had their ups and downs during the time spent on the WWE main roster. They’ve had multiple runs with the tag team titles, but they’ve also been used as comedic relief much to the chagrin of many fans and other superstars.

Last year, the tag team asked for their releases which were not expected to be granted and never were. As reported by The Inquisitr, they have come forth once again and reportedly asked to be let out of their contracts as they’re unhappy with their positions in the company.

It has been speculated that their current deals expire in April, but Dash Wilder reportedly had time added onto to his due to time missed in 2016 because of a broken jaw. Despite that, they did request their releases once again, but now have to deal with the wrath of the fans.

Scott Dawson took to Twitter to address the recent complaints of many fans.

If we settle, you guys say we’re lazy & complacent. If we try to be better, you guys say we’re whining & complaining. Make up your mind. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 1, 2020

Anyone who has followed wrestling for any length of time knows that fans are usually quite hypocritical and wishy-washy. They want the best for some of their fan-favorites, but they also don’t want to see them leave a company to which they’ve pledged their loyalty.

The Revival has certainly seen better times during their run in WWE, and that is why they’re seeking their releases to go elsewhere. All Elite Wrestling has often been mentioned or hinted at on social media, but nothing would be confirmed until or unless it actually happens.

The loyal fans of WWE, though, don’t want to see Dawson and Wilder leave for another company even though better opportunities may await them there. It’s not even a definite that they’d go to AEW, but it would be one of many options for them to look at.

The Revival had filed trademarks for “Shatter Machine,” the name of their finishing move, and “#FTRKO” as reported by Wrestling Inc. Obviously, they have been planning for their future outside of WWE, but will it happen before their contracts are scheduled to expire in April? If they do leave, will their fans from Vince McMahon’s company follow them?