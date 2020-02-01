Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday With A Series Of Sweet Snapshots

Lola and Tarek Fahmy have been dating since high school.

Lola Consuelos, the daughter of talk show host Kelly Ripa and Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, helped her high school sweetheart celebrate his birthday with a special tribute that included a series of throwback photos.

On Saturday, Lola took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy, a happy 20th birthday. In her heartfelt message, she expressed her love for Tarek and referred to him as her “bestest friend in the whole entire world.”

Lola’s post included a series of 10 sweet snapshots. Once upon a time, this would have been an unusual amount of photos for the NYU student to share, but she’s become a bit more active on social media in recent months. Lola also hasn’t been shy about flaunting her relationship with Tarek, whom she’s been dating since high school.

Lola’s first slideshow photo was a selfie. In the snapshot, she and Tarek were lying down together and smiling at the camera. They appeared to be dressed for cold outdoor weather in hats and hooded jackets. The second photo was a shot of the couple swimming in a sparkling pool. Someone had snapped it from high up on a balcony.

The third photo was a snapshot of Tarek and Lola rocking their high school prom attire. Lola was pictured wearing a tight green gown, while Tarek was sporting a classic tux. In the fourth photo, the lovebirds were dressed casually. They were cuddling up on a small bed in front of a window with a view of the sea. This image was possibly snapped during the couple’s trip to Egypt back in December. Many of the photos that Lola included in the back half of her slideshow appeared to be from the getaway, including a shot of the couple posing in front of a pyramid.

There was also a picture of Lola wearing a stunning white silk top with a tie detail in the front. She and Tarek were posing near the edge of railing overlooking the sea. Tall stone structures built right on the side of a rocky cliff were visible behind them.

Lola was showing off her impeccable sense of style in a few of the photos. Some of her looks included a pink ribbed maxi dress and a sophisticated black ensemble. You can check out all of the images below.

Lola’s birthday post got a lot of love from her followers. Her mother gave it a like, and Kelly’s personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, praised Lola for creating such a wonderful tribute to her beau.

“Heart exploding! This is so beautiful, Lola,” Anna wrote.

“You both are beautiful and I’ll bet your parents are both proud of you both. Happy Birthday to Tarek!” read another response to Lola’s post.

“You are the cutest! Happy birthday to your bestest friend!” another fan wrote.

Tarek also responded to his girlfriend’s post.

“Love you thanks for everything,” he wrote. “Too many more healthy birthday celebrations.”