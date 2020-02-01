‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Lovebirds Dylan Barbour And Hannah Godwin Get Cozy In Color-Coordinated Outfits

Bachelor In Paradise alums Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin showed off their affection for one another in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the couple looked very much in love as they sported color-coordinate athleisure wear. In the first photo, Dylan kissed Hannah on the cheek while wearing a white t-shirt and loose-fitting dark blue shorts. Hannah rocked a matching pair of track pants and a cropped long-sleeved top that featured white stripes on the sides. The coordination continued with their footwear as both Hannah and Dylan wore similarly designed white sneakers.

In the second image, Dylan and Hannah were pictured staring adoringly into each other’s eyes. But they dialed up the romance up several notches in the fourth shot as Dylan is was captured holding Hannah in the air as she struck a dancerly pose with her hands overhead.

Although the photos don’t seem totally impromptu, thanks to the matching outfits, Hannah implied via her caption that they had been running errands before their vacation when the images were snapped. She also mentioned that their clothes were from Just Fab.

The photos have racked up over 130,000 likes on Instagram and more than 15o Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans gushed over the couple’s cuteness.

“You two are my favorite couple ever,” one fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Another commenter seemed very eager to see Dylan and Hannah take the next big steps in their relationship.

“Get married and have kids please. K thanks,” they wrote.

“I love how much you guys love each other,” a third commenter added.

Dylan popped into the comments section as well and poked a little fun at his girlfriend.

“Hannah we’re gonna be late,” he quipped. “Get off Instagram”

This is hardly the first time that Dylan has appeared in one of Hannah’s Instagram posts. In a previous photo, Hannah placed her arm around his neck as the two sat together at an outdoor restaurant table. Both sported big smiles in the photo as they posed for the picture. Hannah rocked a blue velvet top with ruched sleeves while her beau donned a black t-shirt under a pale blue denim jacket. The former The Bachelor contestant gave fans another glimpse at the quirks of their relationship with her caption.

“You can call me the CEO of ordering a salad then seeing the amazing sandwich @dylanbarbour orders, then eating his.”

The photo has been liked more than 200,000 times since its upload six days ago and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it.