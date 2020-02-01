NBA Rumors: Kings Tried To Acquire Kyle Kuzma From Lakers For Nemanja Bjelica And Draft Pick, Per ‘The Ringer’

Since the 2019-20 NBA season officially started, rumors have been continuously swirling around Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his failure to live up to expectations as the Lakers’ third superstar behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, most people believe that Kuzma will be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. As of now, several NBA teams have already been linked to the former No. 27 overall pick, including the Sacramento Kings.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Kings tried to acquire Kuzma by offering a trade package including Nemanja Bjelica and a future draft pick to the Lakers. Unfortunately, the Lakers didn’t think that the Kings’ offer was enough for Kuzma and demanded Bogdan Bogdanovic from Sacramento.

“Sacramento doesn’t need to trade Bogdanovic, and it has declined some offers already. The Kings offered Nemanja Bjelica and a pick to the Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple league sources. Sacramento refused.”

It’s not a surprise that the Kings are interested in acquiring Kuzma from the Lakers. Though he has gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2019-20 NBA season, Kuzma has shown huge superstar potential from the time he set foot in the NBA in 2017. At the age of 24, Kuzma perfectly fits the timeline of Kings’ franchise cornerstones De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. However, it seems like the Kings value Bogdanovic more than what Kuzma could bring to their team.

The Kings’ refusal to trade Bogdanovic for Kuzma left some people wondering what Sacramento really intends to do with the Serbian wingman. With his impending free agency, O’Connor believes that keeping Bogdanovic for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season would be “problematic” for the Kings. If they have no intention of giving him huge payday in the 2020 NBA free agency, O’Connor believes that the Kings are better off trading Bogdanovic for a larger wing or a big man.

“Hield and Harrison Barnes just got paid, and De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III are due new contracts in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Unless the Kings decide it’s in their best interest to commit roughly $75 million to Fox, Hield, and Bogdanovic starting in 2021, trading one of Hield or Bogdanovic for a larger wing or a big man would make sense.”

As of now, it remains an unknown if there is still an ongoing negotiation between the Lakers and the Kings but if Sacramento changes their stance on sending Bogdanovic to Los Angeles, Kuzma could end up reuniting with Coach Luke Walton before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.