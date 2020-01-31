Lyssa Chapman, Daughter Of ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Duane, Arrested In Hawaii

There seems to be more drama and trouble swirling around the Chapman family of the reality television show Dog the Bounty Hunter. Duane Chapman’s daughter Lyssa was reportedly arrested in Hawaii and a few details about the situation have emerged.

According to reports from TMZ, Lyssa was arrested Thursday night in Honolulu. She was booked for resisting arrest and harassment, but she didn’t stay in custody for long.

Page Six confirmed the arrest and noted that Lyssa was only in custody for about 25 minutes. It seems the former Dog the Bounty Hunter star was bailed out for just $600. The bail amount was set at $500 for the harassment charge and another $100 for the resisting arrest charge.

Both of the charges are misdemeanors, and little else about what happened has been reported so far. At this point, it doesn’t appear that details regarding who else may have been involved have been released.

Lyssa has not shared details via her social media pages either. However, her latest tweet seems to be referencing the incident with some shade.

Prior to the arrest on Thursday evening, Lyssa posted a photo on her Twitter page. It included a short caption and a photo showing a prim and proper lady wearing pearls, gloves, and a modest, buttoned coat-dress.

“I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders,” detailed wording placed on the skirt of the woman in the photo, seemingly by Lyssa.

“Keeping it classy #pinkiesup,” wrote Lyssa as a caption.

A few hours before that, Lyssa tweeted that she was sipping tea and she included a couple of emoji. She also tweeted out a photo of her step-mom Beth Chapman and shared a sweet tribute to her.

#WhatARealWomanLooksLike @MrsdogC I went to @BubbaGumpCo today and said goodbye to your booth. I remember all the drinks, memories, shopping trips, Christmas’s, and FUN we had. I miss you so much. Constantly trying to keep your legacy alive. ❤️❤️❤️ @icEciLy pic.twitter.com/tWb4IJzygg — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 31, 2020

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans know that Beth died last summer after a battle with cancer. Since then, Lyssa has lashed out at her father Dog at times, especially in recent weeks as rumors have swirled that he is romantically involved with Beth’s former personal assistant Moon Angell.

Dog and Moon are appearing on The Dr. Oz Show on Monday and some juicy sneak peeks have emerged ahead of time. While Lyssa has not tweeted about the previews directly, she has posted a couple of things that many fans perceive as being related to the ongoing family drama.

Who else was involved in this incident Thursday night that led to Lyssa’s arrest? Is this connected to her ongoing tensions with her father and Moon? It’s unknown whether additional details will emerge or not, but Dog the Bounty Hunter fans will certainly be curious to learn more.