Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Tight, Black Leather Pants In Her Latest Instagram Update

Kylie Jenner recently showed off her curvy physique on her personal Instagram page.

The mother of one posed for the camera while wearing an all-black outfit. She is seen wearing a tight, black turtleneck bodysuit with equally tight leather pants as she rocks a serious face. Jenner’s pants are high-waisted and stop above her belly button. The fabric of the turtleneck appears to be sheer and glistens as the flash from the camera captures it.

Jenner didn’t stop at her outfit when showing off her steamy look. The fashion and beauty icon also switched up her hairstyle, opting for dark, long tresses for the occasion. Her hair is slightly parted at the center of her head, and fans can see a small bang on the right side of her face.

The reality star also decided to add-in makeup and minimal accessories to her look for the evening. In her post, her makeup consists of blush, foundation, pink lipstick and matte eyeshadow, giving her a more natural look. Jenner also added a red purse to her look and a large, silver watch on her left wrist.

Jenner’s post received a plethora of likes from her millions of Instagram followers. She also had more than 8,000 comments from her fans under her post.

“Suhhhhnatttttcheed,” one follower shared.

“Te amo,” another chimed in, followed by a heart emoji.

“Thank u, Kylie Jenner, I really need this,” one fan praised.

“Stunning like always,” a fourth fan admired.

Although Jenner didn’t share where she was going for her sultry look, she did share snaps of herself getting ready on her Instagram Stories. In one clip, she is playing with butterfly filters as her glam team helps her get ready. Jenner also posted in the second clip that the black bodysuit she is wearing is courtesy of her big sister, Kim Kardashian. The top is one of the several items from Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line.

Jenner’s outing comes after she was called out by Blac Chyna earlier this week. The Inquisitr previously reported that the lip kit owner was criticized by Chyna and her lawyers after her tribute to Kobe Bryant shortly after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. Jenner revealed in her tribute that she, along with Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, had flown on the same helicopter that took Bryant’s life, as well as the lives of his daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims. According to Chyna, the Instagram model didn’t know of the outing until Jenner’s tribute.