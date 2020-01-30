Janet Jackson Nails 1920s Look For Great Gatsby-Themed Gala

Janet Jackson attended the Great Gatsby-themed Gala held at the Bloomsbury Ballroom in London, U.K., and rocked a 1920s-inspired look. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker went all out and sported an all-black ensemble.

Jackson stunned in a low-cut silk black dress that displayed her decolletage. The garment covered her legs and fell to the floor. Over the top, Jackson donned a long coat that had fur on the end of its sleeves and appeared to also have a matching fur scarf around her neck. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper paired the look with gloves and accessorized herself with a cloche hat and multiple white pearl necklaces. Underneath her gown, she wore black heels.

For her makeup, the music icon owned a heavy purple eye shadow and applied a bold black lip.

In her latest Instagram upload, Jackson nailed the old-fashioned inspired outfit that she wore especially for the occasion.

She posed in front of see-through doors and parted her lips while looking directly at the camera lens. The “Made for Now” songstress oozed confidence and looked very elegant.

Jackson was also photographed on the red carpet, per The Daily Mail. Also in attendance was former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp who wore a crop top, trousers, and oversized cream blazer. The pair took a couple of pics together and looked very happy to be in each other’s company.

Janet geotagged her post as London, United Kingdom, letting her fanbase know where she is in the world.

She left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to both her 4.1 million followers. In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes, proving to be popular.

“OMG!!! Absolutely Gorgeous!!!” one user wrote.

“Wow wee. My heart can only take so much,” another shared.

“Classiness pours out of you,” a third fan remarked.

“I love it! 1920s/1930s cabaret girl realness,” a fourth admirer commented.

All-black ensembles aren’t anything new for the legend. Over the weekend, Jackson attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” entertainer slayed a leathery look and looked nothing short of incredible. Jackson wowed in a long coat which fell down to her ankles and paired the look with boots. She opted for her dreadlocks to be worn up in a bun and tied a headband around her head. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was her first time attending the gala in 12 years. At the party, she was honored for her music career,