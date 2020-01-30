Hannah Brown Reunites With Alan Bersten & Her ‘DWTS’ Crew In NYC As Her Parents Join In On The Fun

Former The Bachelorette and current Dancing with the Stars champion Hannah Brown hit the dance floor again this week as she reunited with her DWTS partner Alan Bersten. Hannah shared that she had a fantastic time and she had support not only from the tour’s cast but from her parents too.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Hannah and the rest of the Dancing with the Stars tour crew took an iconic photo together at Radio Music City Hall before the big performance. This is the only tour date that Hannah was slated to do and it looks as if she did her best to make the most of it.

Wednesday night, Hannah shared a handful of photos via her Instagram page and included a lengthy caption. The first photo showed her on stage, smiling broadly and hugging Alan. She said she had the best time back with her DWTS friends.

Hannah added that she never could have imagined performing at a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall. The second photo in her post showed her on stage with fellow contestant Kate Flannery, and the third and fourth shots showed her dancing with Alan.

Alan also shared a photo on his Instagram page showing him hugging Hannah outside of the venue. This one was taken before the Dancing with the Stars show and he was clearly thrilled to be with Hannah again.

Not only did Hannah get to reunite with Alan and many of the others she worked with this past fall on DWTS, but she had the support of her parents in NYC too. Hannah’s mom Sue posted a snapshot on her Instagram page showing Hannah’s dad at night standing outside of the Radio City Music Hall.

Some of Hannah’s fans may have been hoping that there would also be some romantic moments of some sort while she was in New York. DWTS viewers had speculated that Alan and Hannah could make a great pair, and it just so happens that Tyler Cameron from Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette lives in NYC now too.

Unfortunately, there don’t seem to be any signs that Hannah and Tyler had any contact while she was in town. As for those romance rumors with Alan, it seems that’s a no-go as well.

During the trip to NYC, Alan chatted with the Good Morning America crew. He said that he has sworn off the idea of romance with any of his DWTS partners and insists that he and Hannah have always just been good friends.

What comes next for Hannah? Some fans speculate that she could become The Bachelorette again this spring, and the door doesn’t necessarily seem fully closed on that possibility. For now, however, it seems that Hannah is just taking the opportunities that come her way one at a time and doing her best to have a blast with where she’s at right now in her life.