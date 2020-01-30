Shania Twain Opens Up About ‘Beautifully Twisted’ Marriage

Shania Twain is opening up about her marriage in a new interview, calling it “twisted.”

According to a report from Us Weekly, the 54-year-old singer spoke to AARP The Magazine and explained, “It’s twisted, but so beautifully twisted.”

Shania is married to 48-year-old Swiss entrepreneur Frédéric Thiébaud. The two tied-the-knot in 2011, but their romance wasn’t exactly typical. The pair found comfort with one another after learning that their former spouses had an affair with one another. The affair between Shania’s then husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange and Marie-Anne Thiébaud, Shania’s best friend and assistant, was brought to Twain’s attention by Frédéric.

Opening up about the heartache she suffered, Shania said, “There were days I didn’t really care if tomorrow came. Survival is everything. I was in quicksand. I panicked, like everybody does, but I didn’t surrender. I found a way out.”

Shania released her most recent album, Now, in 2017, the first album she released in 15-years. Not only has she released a new album, but the “You’re Still The One” singer is also taking part in a Las Vegas residency. The singer’s residency is happening at the Zappos Theater inside of the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The event is expected to run through June 2020.

Although things are going good for the singer these days, that wasn’t always the case. Following the her split from her first husband, Shania suffered from dysphonia, a voice disorder which causes spasms around the larynx. While the singer admits that the condition made her a “different singer,” she admits in the interview that she was able to “adapt.”

Opening up about how she copes with things, Shania admitted that she sometimes finds herself “overwhelmed.” However, she expressed how experience can help one manage things.

“When you get older, you have so much experience at falling and getting up. You’re not going to stop falling. But you will get better at getting up and brushing yourself off. I believe that. I’ve lived it,” Shania Twain bravely recounts in the interview.

This isn’t the first time the Canadian singer has gotten candid about her life, though. Back in December, the singer opened up about her battle with Lyme Disease and her journey to regain her confidence. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer admitted that after she regained her confidence, she felt that “the possibilities were endless.”

The new interview with Shania Twain will be featured in the February/March issue of AARP The Magazine.