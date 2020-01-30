‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Teases Second Child With Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy May Be Coming Soon

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd shares a 3-year-old son with her fellow DWTS veteran husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and fans have wondered when they might decide to expand their family. From the sounds of things, Peta and Maks may be ready to make their son Shai a big brother relatively soon.

Maks and Peta recently chatted about their baby plans with Hollywood Life and it is clear that this is a topic the couple has discussed extensively with one another. The Dancing with the Stars veterans were not ready to share any big news quite yet, but they did seem to be on the same page about feeling ready to add another child to their family.

While Maks has left the television cast of Dancing with the Stars behind, seemingly for good, Peta did hit the dance floor last fall with partner Lamar Odom after taking several seasons off. However, it sounds as if she is open to the idea of leaving DWTS again if it means focusing on her expanding family.

“Yeah, definitely more kids coming up. I don’t know [when]. I don’t know, honestly. In this year sometime. Yeah, for sure,” Peta shared.

Apparently, both Maks and Peta will be doing a summer dancing tour, and that probably will impact their timing for a second pregnancy. However, they both seem content in saying that they are looking toward having a family expansion in progress at some point in 2020.

Maks will be turning 40-years-old soon and he seems ready for the next chapter of his life. Ultimately, however, he aims to have more of the same in terms of what has become most important to him.

“Just enjoying the family love that we have going on, and what we continue to build together,” Maks noted.

Peta and Maksim tied the knot in July 2017 and their baby Shai was their ring bearer. Peta did Dancing with the Stars with partner Nyle DiMarco through her first pregnancy and Shai was only about six months old when she started gushing about motherhood and wanting more kids.

Could Peta end up pregnant at the same time as her sister-in-law and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson? It seems that she’s joked about wanting to orchestrate such a thing, but Jenna and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy may not follow quite the same plan in terms of timing.

Fans love all of the updates that Maks and Peta share of Shai and they will be anxiously waiting to spot a baby bump as the DWTS pair pursues adding another baby to their family.