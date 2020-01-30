‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Is Planning To Move In With New Boyfriend Travis Mullen And His Kids

They are going to have a full house.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, are about to have a very full house.

With filming on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County set to begin soon, Us Weekly magazine has confirmed that Kirschenheiter, a mother of three, will soon be moving into a new home with boyfriend Mullen and his three kids.

Kirschenheiter is “really excited about this move and she is looking forward to this next chapter,” an insider explained.

Kirschenheiter shares three children, including seven-year-old Nicholas, five-year-old Sienna, and four-year-old Luca, with her ex-husband Matt, who she was married do when she first began appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As fans of the reality star will recall, she and Matt allegedly came to blows in June of last year after an attempted reconciliation months prior. At the time, Matt was arrested and later charged with domestic violence.

Following her drama with Matt, Kirschenheiter began dating Mullen and went public with their romance on her Instagram in late September as episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 aired on Bravo and featured the fallout of her marriage to Matt.

Kirschenheiter also addressed her new romance during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, telling the outlet at the time that the two of them had been set up by a friend.

“I don’t think either of us were expecting to like each other, you know? We just did, and it’s really easy and comfortable,” she revealed. “He’s a great person. He’s a really good guy, really sweet, really kind and it’s nothing like I’ve ever really experienced before. I’m just really enjoying being with him and he’s pretty rad, so we’ll see what happens.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 cast has not yet been announced but on Instagram, Kirschenheiter seemed to suggest that she would be joining the returning members of the show for the new episodes after being asked about her future with Bravo.

“So are you part of the next season? I along with many friends won’t watch unless you are in!” a fan wrote.

“[You] will know soon,” Kirschenheiter replied, along with a winking emoji.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge both shared statements with their fans and followers on Instagram last weekend, confirming that after appearing on the series for more than a decade, they would not be included in Season 15.