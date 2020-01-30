Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Are Taking Their Blossoming Relationship Slowly, Sources Say

Rihanna is reportedly dating again and exploring her relationship with a longtime friend, ASAP Rocky.

The “Work” singer recently broke up with her boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel after three years together. Following their alleged split, The Sun says that Rihanna has been spending more and more time with ASAP Rocky. She was seen days after her relationship ended with ASAP in New York City. The two were spotted laughing together and standing beside each other during a charity event for their friend, ASAP Yams.

The outlet reports that there was more than what fans of the musicians saw in their photos. Rihanna and ASAP reportedly spent more than a few hours together in New York, and are exploring their new relationship.

“They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York,” a source said.

Sources have also said that while Rihanna and ASAP are dating, it isn’t anything serious at the moment. The Fenty Beauty CEO is reportedly putting a label on the relationship, as it is happening very close to her split from Jameel.

“They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days,” a source shared. “It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun.”

Although reports have surfaced that the two are together, E! News has said that Rihanna is completely single and not looking for any more suitors. A source for the outlet has shared that, while she is spending time with the rapper, she is currently living her best single life and is focused on other things.

“She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him,” the source said. “They have a long history and she’s just having fun.”

ASAP and Rihanna have dealt with dating rumors since they were playing love interests for his “Fashion Killa” video in 2013. The two have been seen together since then, with the rapper posing alongside the Savage X Fenty owner at the Fashion Awards in December 2019. While they seem to be close, neither has confirmed that they have romantic feelings for one another.

Rihanna has also yet to confirm that she and Jameel are no longer together. Although several reports have stated that the two ended their relationship over issues like Jameel’s established family, neither of them have said that was the case. During their relationship, Rihanna remained private, only hinting that she was off the market in several interviews.