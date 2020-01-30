Lauren Duggar Shares A Photo Of Her Daughter Rocking Blue Jeans, But Fans Can’t Get Over Bella’s Double Chin

Josiah was holding Bella as they posed outdoors.

The infant daughter of Josiah and Lauren Duggar appears to be taking style cues from her Aunt Jinger.

On Tuesday, Lauren, 20, took to the Instagram page that she shares with her husband Josiah, 23, to share a few new photos of the Counting On couple’s adorable baby girl. In the set of three snapshots, 2-month-old Bella Milagro Duggar was pictured rocking a long-sleeved black shirt and a pair of light-colored blue jeans, complete with a fly front and belt loops. The denim pants were rolled up at the bottom. Bella completed her ensemble with a pair of coral and white socks. On her head, the tiny tot was rocking a tan and black shoelace string bow headband.

Lauren was presumably behind the camera, and Bella was being held by her proud dad. Josiah, who was rocking a red T-shirt and a blue, gray and white mesh baseball cap, was pictured gazing adoringly at his daughter in the first photo. Bella was looking at her father’s face and laughing. In the second snapshot, Josiah was cradling Bella close to him to give her a kiss on the forehead. In the third photo, Bella was grinning and looking off in the distance. The father and daughter were standing in a grassy field with a few trees, buildings, and what appeared to be a baseball field in the background.

As In Touch Weekly notes, it’s unusual for female members of the Duggar family to wear pants. Only two of Josiah’s nine sisters wear jeans on a regular basis, Jinger and Jill. His wife has only been spotted wearing jeans underneath a skirt, so it likely surprised some fans that she dressed Bella in a pair of the denim pants. However, many of Lauren and Josiah’s 765,000 Instagram followers were too distracted by the little girl’s chin to comment on her outfit.

“Absolutely precious! Her little double chin, read one response to Lauren’s post. “Hurry up and make more cute babies!!”

“She’s so adorable! Her little double chin,” wrote another fan.

“Awe look at her little double chin. So sweet,” a third admirer remarked.

There were also plenty of comments about how much Bella resembles Lauren, as well as a few remarks about her being a “daddy’s girl.” The tot’s outfit got a little love, and a number of Lauren and Josiah’s followers remarked on how Bella always seems to be content in her pictures.

“I think this precious and beautiful girl has your eyes. She’s such a happy baby,” read one comment.

Duggar fans obviously found a lot to love about Lauren’s set of photos, which have been liked over 66,000 times as of this writing.