‘Vikings’ Season 6: As The Rus Threaten, Bjorn Is Forced To Ask For Help From An Enemy

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Resurrection”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As pointed out by Forbes, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) was recently busted having an affair in the last episode of Vikings. As a result of this, Episode 9 saw him marry Ingrid (Lucy Martin) at the behest of his wife, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars). However, even in the middle of the celebrations, he had to deal with a more pressing problem: the Rus. Because of the threat, he finds that he must seek out an unlikely ally.

As soon as the wedding was out of the way, Bjorn sets his sights on dealing with the Rus. Sending out a search party, headed by his new supporter, Erik (Eric Johnson), information was quickly gathered about the raiders.

While the audience knew it was the Rus attacking, Bjorn has only just learned this from Erik. It also meant that he knows his half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), is likely involved. Previously in Vikings, news of Ivar joining with Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) had already reached Kattegat. Because fo this, Bjorn immediately starts preparing for what he considers to be a likely attack against them.

Already, Bjorn knows that his own army at Kattegat will not be enough against the brutal Rus. So, knowing he has no other option, he asks Erik to visit with King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) and ask for assistance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harald is now the King of all Norway as a result of an election that was supposed to swing in Bjorn’s favor. After the election, Harald quickly turned on Bjorn and attempted an assassination on the man who he sees as a threat against his rule.

When Erik arrives, Harald wants to have him killed. Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff) steps in, though, and insists that Harald at least hear Erik out, which he eventually does. After some back and forth, Harald finally comes to an agreement. However, rather help Bjorn, Harald wants the leader of Kattegat to come to him and help defend what he considers to be the center of Norway against the invading Rus. As for how this plays out remains to be seen, and viewers will have to wait until next week’s episode of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.