Jennifer Lopez Fakes A Pass While Preparing For Super Bowl LIV Appearance With Shakira: ‘Put Me In, Coach’

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez turned up on Instagram looking fresh and ready for her halftime Super Bowl LIV appearance with Shakira on Sunday. The “Jenny From The Block” singer updated her social media account with three different photos, including the lead image in which she faked a football pass.

While posing for the picture in front of a blue curtain, JLo pulled her ripped and toned arm back as if to throw the ball as she smiled and looked off-camera. She rocked a white outfit that consisted of a bra-like top with cups and a plunging neckline, revealing plenty of cleavage, and a white bottom that was partially cropped out of the picture but that featured a high waist.

For the image, the fashionista wore her light brown locks down, with her luxurious tresses hitting both sides of her face before trailing down each side to just above her bustline. She wore a bit of bling in the form of a delicate bracelet that shimmered and her face was full of makeup, including darkened eyebrows, black mascara, black eyelashes, contouring, blush, and natural-colored lipstick.

In the second picture of the three-pack, the multi-talented star smiled wide as she held up her blinged-out, football-themed sippy cup. She wore the same outfit as she rocked in the initial Instagram photo.

The third photo featured JLo posing with Shakira as the two waved to an unseen crowd. Standing in front of a giant projection of the Pepsi logo, the talented Super Bowl 2020 halftime performers put their arms around each other as they smiled in different directions in an image created by Dave Shopland for Shutterstock, a fact mentioned in the caption of the post. Once again, Jennifer wore her white, two-piece getup that revealed her taut midsection.

Meanwhile, Shakira rocked a white t-shirt emblazoned with a bunch of pretty flowers. The 42-year-old Colombian entertainer wore her long locks down and in tight waves, with many of her enviable tresses trailing down the front of her top, hitting at the same level as her waistline. She also wore a face full of makeup, including lavender-colored eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

JLo’s latest Instagram update was popular with her 110 million followers. Within a few hours of going live, the post earned nearly 1 million likes and more than 5,300 comments.

“Game changer,” remarked ARod, JLo’s fiance, who added a red heart, a thumbs up, a checkmark, a baseball, and explosion emoji.

“Touchdown!” exclaimed Shakira, who added a football and a kissy-face emoji.

“I would start playing football if I know we are in same team,” said model Rudy Bundini, who added a football, a kissy-face, a kooky face, and a purple devil emoji.

“The most beautiful Latinas,” stated an Instagram user, who added a double heart and a fire emoji.