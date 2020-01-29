Hoda Kotb Has A ‘Simple’ Wedding & Maybe Another Baby On The Horizon

She spilled the beans regarding her future plans to Ellen DeGeneres.

Hoda Kotb surprised viewers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by revealing her plans for a “simple” fall wedding and the possibility of adding one more child to her family. The Today Show host, who recently became engaged to Joel Schiffman, remarked to Ellen that the couple would likely tie the knot in the fall of this year.

“We’re planning it,” Hoda revealed of her nuptials as reported by Today.

“I think we’re going to do it in the fall. I think it’s going to be super simple, like no big deal. We’ll bring some friends. We’ll probably be on a beach somewhere,” she explained regarding what she hopes will be her perfect wedding day.

Hoda also noted that she never felt an urgent need to get married to Joel because she felt confident in the love they shared and the family they had created. It was an idea the couple had talked about but never moved forward on.

It was not until Joel actually got down on one knee and proposed that the talk show host revealed her feelings changed. Hoda explained to Ellen she actually fell more in love with Joel after his surprise proposal than she did before.

Hoda and Joel became engaged during a quick tropical vacation, sans kids, where Joel revealed his intentions towards his love of six years. After sharing a moonlight dinner, during dessert, Joel presented Hoda with a stunning five-carat Asscher cut diamond set in a blue sapphire halo.

Along with wedding plans, the beloved news anchor also revealed to Ellen that she is also preparing to expand her home and heart for a third child.

Hoda revealed to Ellen that although she was not one hundred percent sure of her decision, she acknowledged the fact that there were signs she could not ignore that might lead the clan to become a family of five as reported by Today.

The couple shares two daughters together; Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Hoda told the Ellen audience that she was writing in her journal and asked herself if she should bring a third child into her and Joel’s life.

The talk show host revealed she asked herself these important questions: if she and Joel have enough love and time to devote to a third child, and would it benefit their family to welcome another baby.

All the answers pointed to yes, so Hoda acknowledged to Ellen that “maybe the answer is yes.”

The couple manages to balance family time with demanding jobs. Joel is a financier and Hoda, an anchor for the Today Show and Today with Hoda and Jenna, which she hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager.