Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Shocks Wyatt With Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 30 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will seek reassurance from a person that he respects. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will have some wise words for him, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt feels torn after telling Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that he wanted to move on with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The redhead refused to accept what he was telling her and told him that she would give him more time to think about what he really wants. And it seems as if Wyatt is actually weighing his options.

The last time that Wyatt dumped Flo, he swore to Sally that no former high school sweetheart would ever tear him from her again. Yet, as soon as Flo returned to town, he fell for her again. It appears as if he has forgiven her for stealing his niece and is prepared to work through their past issues.

As far as his relationship with Sally is concerned, Wyatt has had some doubts about their engagement for some time. He started to doubt Sally’s feelings when she accidentally called him by his brother’s name. He wasn’t prepared to play second fiddle to his brother again, and even though Sally tried to defend her mistake, Wyatt’s doubts lingered. So, when Flo came back into the picture, Wyatt was already halfway out the door.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has already made it clear that he did not want Sally for his son, but Wyatt wants an unbiased opinion. The soap opera spoilers state that Wyatt will ask Katie what she thinks of the situation. The two have been very close in the past and he values her opinion. Katie has also been through her share of relationships.

Katie will shock Wyatt when she encourages him to be with the woman he loves. He may have expected her to encourage him to stick with his commitment, but Katie will stun him with her advice. If Flo makes him happy, he should move forward with her no matter what Sally says. Katie knows that life is too short and that Wyatt may one day regret not following his heart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will reassure Wyatt and tell him that Sally’s a survivor. She will make it through even though she may feel as if her whole world is crumbling around her. Sally’s heart has been broken before but she’s made it through and come out stronger on the other side. Katie has faith that Sally’s got what it takes to survive no matter what. Little do they know, that Sally’s facing her own battle. She needs medical attention as soon as possible.