‘The Bachelor’ Schedule Shakeup: Episodes 5 & 6 Of Peter Weber’s Season To Air During Week Of February 3

New spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor reveal that the week of February 3 will be an especially wild one. ABC has revealed that viewers will get new episodes on both Monday and Wednesday nights and there’s a lot on the horizon with these next two shows.

According to ABC, Episode 5 airing on Monday, February 3, will pick up with Peter trying to decide what to do about Alayah Benavidez. As viewers saw this week, the other ladies were quite vocal in letting Peter know they were not happy about having her back.

Peter has been trying to figure out how to handle this and not anger any of the ladies any further. Unfortunately, it looks like he may continue to struggle.

After dealing with Alayah and having another rose ceremony, The Bachelor spoilers detail that Peter and his remaining women will head to Costa Rica. As many fans heard at the time, Peter ended up having a freak accident before his dates there and that is surely what the ambulance footage in the preview for next week is about.

The Bachelor spoilers indicate that in Costa Rica, there will be a helicopter one-on-one date, a crying bachelorette, and a fashion-related group date. In addition, one lady will sneak to Peter’s hotel suite to snag some alone time and fans know this kind of stunt often backfires on the contestants.

It seems that the next cocktail party will be canceled, as Peter apparently already has his elimination decisions made. However, The Bachelor spoilers tease that two ladies will still beg for alone time and one departing woman will share some blistering remarks on her way out.

Episode 6 of The Bachelor is slated to air on Wednesday, February 5. Peter and his ladies will have their next round of dates in Santiago, Chile, and things are getting serious and intense.

It sounds as if Peter will have two one-on-one dates in Chile, with one of his ladies receiving her second individual date. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that one of the other bachelorettes will be frustrated that she still hasn’t received an alone date herself yet.

The group date will cause friction among the bachelorettes to the point where some start yelling at one another, a development that will surely rattle Peter. The Bachelor spoilers also detail that during his time in Santiago, Peter will have one woman voice concerns that she might not be ready to commit. In addition, two ladies will face off during a two-on-one date.

It sounds as if Episode 6 will end with Peter eliminating one of the ladies on that dreaded two-on-one date. By the time everything in Chile is done, Peter will be down to his final six ladies and hometowns will be right around the corner.