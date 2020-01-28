Nipsey Hussle’s Girlfriend Lauren London Reacts To The Deaths Of Kobe & Gianna Bryant

Lauren London recently shared her thoughts on the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on Instagram.

The actress and girlfriend of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle offered kind words about the father and daughter, who both died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26. According to InTouch Weekly, London posted the two on her personal Instagram page. The photos show candid moments of the two together, from the NBA star carrying his child on his back to him kissing her on the forehead when she was younger. London then captioned the slideshow with her thoughts on the matter.

“Heart is heavy. There are no words, just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family,” London wrote.

The ATL star’s post left several of her followers in agreeance with her. In her comments section, many Instagram users admitted that they were also hurting, and commended her for speaking out in her post.

“I can’t stop thinking about this tragedy smh this really is sad,” one follower said.

“Words have never been spoken so true!” another fan exclaimed.

“So sad my condolences to his family,” another user chimed in.

London’s heartfelt post comes just months after she and her family experienced their own tragedy. The Games People Play star’s beloved partner, Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was killed in Los Angeles outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in March 2019. The “Hussle and Motivate” rapper was shot to death by Eric Holder after an alleged confrontation. At the time of his death, Hussle was 33 and left behind two children–Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom. London and Hussle share Kross together, while Emani is Hussle’s child from a previous relationship.

Following his death, Hussle was recognized at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The rapper posthumously won his first Grammy at the music event, which took place on Sunday, January 26. London, along with several of Hussle’s family members. The actress spoke on behalf of the philanthropist and described her lover as a “phenomenal vessel” while he was alive.

Kobe and Vanessa married in 2001 after dating for several years. Though Vanessa briefly filed for divorce, the two remained married until Kobe died. The two shared four children together– Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months. Vanessa wasn’t on board when her husband’s private helicopter crashed on their way to Thousand Oaks, California.

Vanessa has yet to release a public statement following the death of her husband and child.