Hyundai Smart Park Super Bowl Commercial Showcases Some Stunning Boston Accents

One of the most significant parts of the Super Bowl is the commercials. They cost a lot, and brands go all out to maximize their exposure. This year, Hyundai debuts an ad featuring its new Smart Park, and they grabbed attention by using several celebrities who also happen to have distinctive Boston accents. Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz feature in this entertaining clip.

In the one minute spot, Evans and Dratch look on as a driver fails to fit a car into a tight place. One car is parked pretty far over the line, which typically renders the parking space entirely unusable — a nightmare scenario in a busy city. Then, Krasinski shows up in a Hyundai Sonata equipped with Smart Park, or “Smaht Pahk” as they say. Evans and Dratch do not believe that Krasinski can make the move. However, he stuns them by not even being inside the vehicle when it parks itself.

“Just hit the clickah – cah pahks itself,” Krasinski said. “It’s wicked smaht.”

In addition to the parking job the actor just showed off, he also claims to have parked at Dorchester, Foxboro, “The Gahden,” Saugus, Swampscott, Revere, and “The Hahbah,” leaving Evans and Dratch suitably impressed with the vehicle’s feats of parking prowess. Not only did he park the car in those various famous locales, but also he unparked it because the Sonata with Smart Park also unparks itself.

What do you get when you cross big time celebs, a 2020 Sonata, and a

clickah that activates a wicked smaht feature? Big time comedy for the big game. ????#smaht pic.twitter.com/M6MLWOItbQ — Hyundai USA (@Hyundai) January 27, 2020

At one point, Dratch calls the car a ghost car, but it isn’t. It’s merely a brand new feature on the all-new Sonata called remote smart parking assist. At one point, Big Papi leaned out of an upper floor window and yelled about not parking there, but Dratch got snippy and informed him it’s Smart Park. Evans quickly told her to be quiet since it was Ortiz, and later Krasinski said, “sorry about that your Bigness.”

Although the New England Patriots are not in the Super Bowl this year, the spot will undoubtedly get plenty of people talking about the new feature as well as the unexpected Boston accents, which are peppered throughout. According to a CBS Boston report, the ad is expected to run during the first quarter of Sunday night’s big game.

Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs kicks off on Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. EST. Even people who aren’t fans of the teams will likely tune in for the unique commercials as well as the halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.