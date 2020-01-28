‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, January 28: Eric Puts Shauna Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 28 reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) fury will have no bounds when she discovers where her husband’s loyalties lie. After contemplating his next step, Eric Forrester (John McCook) will decide to put Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) out of his house, per She Knows Soaps.

Eric will decide that Shauna needs to go. After he learned that Shauna and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had been kissing each other under his roof, he had been furious. He didn’t understand why his son would jeopardize his marriage with his wife for some cheap thrill.

When Brooke told Eric what his son had been indulging in, he genuinely felt for his daughter-in-law because he could see the pain that she was in. Brooke felt betrayed by Ridge, but she also felt that Quinn had encouraged her best friend to make a move on the dressmaker.

Brooke then pleaded with Eric to put Shauna out of the guesthouse. She felt that Shauna had disrespected his house and her marriage by making a play for Ridge. Brooke also asked Eric to leave Quinn. At the time, Eric made it clear that he would not be divorcing Quinn, but it seems as if he has made up his mind about his houseguest.

Eric gives Quinn bad news about Shauna today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/XYqk2L96Ax — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 28, 2020

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Eric will make a huge decision without his wife. In fact, he will be appeasing Brooke when he tells Shauna to move out. Of course, the former Vegas girl will be shocked when she finds out that she needs to find a new place to stay.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Quinn will be outraged when she hears her husband’s plans. She feels as if Brooke has more say in her house than what she does. Of course, Eric will remain firm and won’t budge. Shauna needs to move out because she and Ridge cannot be trusted alone together.

Quinn has already slapped Brooke to the floor, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Eric’s decision will only fuel Quinn’s hatred toward Brooke. She will vow to bring down the woman who is meddling in her household. Brooke won’t know what hit her by the time Quinn is done with her.

As for Brooke, she should have known better than to mess with Quinn. She won’t rest until she teaches Brooke a lesson. And if that means that she will partner with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to get what she wants, then so be it.