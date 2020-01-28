Ariana Grande Pays Touching Tribute To Ex-Love Mac Miller After Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande paid a touching tribute to late ex-love Mac Miller after the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in a very open way on Instagram. This homage did not go unnoticed by her fans and followers in the hours after the singer performed a medley of her hits on the Grammy stage.

E! News reported that Ariana skipped the standard routine of heading to the show’s after-parties and retreated to her home.

She later shared a sequence of videos to her Instagram story where the singer and former Nickelodeon star was seen still wearing her Grammy jewelry. But instead of the glamorous gray Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown featuring a dramatic tiered tulle skirt that made her the talk of the red carpet and one of the best-dressed women of the evening, Ariana sported a Pittsburgh Steelers sweatshirt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the favorite team of Mac Miller, whom the singer dated for almost two years. The two remained friendly until the rapper’s untimely death in September 2018 at the age of 26.

Ariana spoke to her followers in the video but did not mention her former love. Rather, she detailed her experiences throughout the evening. The singer then showed off her dog Toulouse to her followers.

Ariana, nominated for five Grammy awards including album of the year, performed a powerhouse pop medley of her hit songs during the awards show.

Ariana started off her performance with “Imagine,” backed by a full orchestra, followed by a string-assisted rendition of the iconic The Sound Of Music song “My Favorite Things.” She then quickly removed a stunning black gown to reveal a pink teddy and a group of similarly-clad dancers who performed “7 Rings” before finishing with “Thank U, Next.”

Fans believe that Ariana’s song “Imagine” is about Mac, and many noted that she briefly teared up on stage while performing the emotional tune. Fans took to Twitter to note that Ariana also performed the song in front of a circle shape, which could refer to the rapper’s posthumous album, Circles.

“Ariana opened her performance with ‘Imagine,’ a song about Mac. In the background was a Circle, his new album. I’m sobbing,” remarked one fan on the social media sharing site about what they felt was an unspoken tribute to Mac from his former love.

In honor of the release of Circles, which dropped on January 17, Ariana posted a touching video of the late rapper playing the piano to Instagram.

The New York Times reported that it is believed that Ariana makes an uncredited appearance on the song “I Can See” from Circles. The news was reportedly confirmed by the record’s producer, Jon Brion who told the publication there were a few songs the rapper’s family had given him that he was working on independently and that “I Can See” was one of those selected for inclusion on the album.