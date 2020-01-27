Kobe Bryant’s ‘Muse’: Full Documentary Available On Showtime, Amazon Prime

The documentary delves into the story of Kobe Bryant's basketball career.

For those who are mourning the tragic loss of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, his documentary, Kobe Bryant’s Muse, is currently available on Amazon Prime and Showtime.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, lost their lives after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, early on Sunday morning. Since then, an outpouring of grief has occurred online as fans come to terms with the news. In addition, celebrities have also been remembering the sports star, among them, those that appeared in the documentary, Kobe Bryant’s Muse.

According to Decider, Muse can be viewed on Hulu for those subscribers who have the Showtime add-on. Amazon Prime also offers the documentary to its subscribers and it is available for purchase on various VOD platforms which include Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

What is the Documentary About?

According to Showtime, the synopsis goes “behind the stats to reveal the story of Kobe Bryant’s career.” It explores “the mentorships, allies, and rivalries” that shaped his time in the NBA, which spanned 18 years. Muse also offers sporting fans the opportunity to find out more about his daily life, inspirations, and the “battle with his greatest personal challenge yet.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bryant’s documentary was produced by the multimedia production company called Granity Studios, which was founded by Kobe. Granity Studios has produced several basketball documentaries, including one, Dear Basketball, that earned Bryant a Sports Emmy as well as an Annie Award.

Who Starred in Kobe Bryant’s Muse?

Focusing on the life of Bryant, Muse also featured some basketball greats. Among the featured cast were basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,

Larry Bird, Derek Fisher, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, Michael Jordan, along with Kobe’s father, Joe, who is also a basketball coach as well as a former professional basketball player. All of which have issued statements regarding Kobe’s death.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players,” said Abdul-Jabbar, via his Twitter account. “But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.”

“Kobe was not only an icon in the sports arena, he was a man of the world and touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways,” said Larry Bird via Associated Press.

Michael Jordan likened Kobe as a “brother” when speaking of the pain he felt when finding out about the loss of the basketball star.

“We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much,” Jordan also said in the statement.

Magic Johnson used his Twitter account to speak out regarding the devastating news. Stating that he had been “crying all morning,” he also revealed that he was “heartbroken” regarding the loss of Bryant and his daughter, Gianna (Gigi).