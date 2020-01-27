Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Say There Are No Plans To Make An Album Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have collaborated on songs together but there appear to be no plans for one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples to take it a step further and create a full album.

The duo attended the Grammy Awards last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and did a bit of press ahead of their performance. In an interview with E!, which can be watched on their official red carpet YouTube channel, they were questioned on whether they could see themselves making a full project together and they seemed pretty certain that won’t be happening any time soon.

When asked, they both agreed on it not happening.

“But we have done a lot of music together, actually. We wrote two songs together — that’s a lot. Because he never does that. He’s sharing his talent with me!” Stefani said.

“We [sing together] all the time. We sing at the house, music is such a part of our everyday life anyway together, so performing here — it’s the Grammys, so you’re nervous about that — but the actual performing together is just what we do,” the “Make Me Like You” songstress continued.

The couple recently released “Nobody But You” last December. The song is taken from Shelton’s latest compilation album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country. Upon its release, fans instantly reacted positively to the collaboration.

However, some may be unaware that the original version wasn’t intended to have Stefani on it.

Shelton didn’t plan for the track to be a duet and was going to release it with just him on the song.

When Stefani was listening to the song in the gym, he was watching her work and realized that she should be a part of it.

“Once we listened to it, we realized it’s actually a perfect duet, especially for us — the lyrics of the song just fit our story perfectly,” the “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking” hitmaker said.

When it came down to the pair of them performing the song on the night, it was described as a sizzling performance which consisted of a lot of connection between the two by Today.

In 2016, Stefani featured on Shelton’s single “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” This became their first song together and peaked at No. 70 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The following year they collaborated again for Stefani’s Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. They both teamed up on the album title track which became the lead single for the record.