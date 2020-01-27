Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Of Calabasas Hills After Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crashed

Jessica Simpson shared a heartfelt message on Instagram regarding the recent tragedy.

The day following the tragedy that ended the lives of nine people, including NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Jessica Simpson shared a stunning photo of the Calabasas Hills on Instagram, reported Page Six. The helicopter, piloted by Ara Zobayan, was transporting Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, basketball coach Christina Mauser, baseball coach John Altobelli, Altobelli’s wife and daughter Keri and Alyssa, as well as Sarah and Payton Chester, to Mamba Sports Academy. As reported by The Inquisitr, due to poor weather conditions in Los Angeles, the chopper hit the Calabasas mountainside at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, leaving no survivors.

Simpson’s Instagram post shows California’s magnificent rolling hills and a rose bush in full bloom wrapped around balcony railing. Sunbeams streamed through darkened clouds, bathing the gorgeous green landscape in golden light. Numerous trees and beautiful shrubbery can also be seen in the picture.

According to the post’s caption, the photograph was taken by the singer’s husband, former NFL player, Eric Johnson, from their backyard at their Hidden Hills home, “right after the accident happened.” She revealed that her family had witnessed emergency helicopters flying overhead to the site of the horrific accident. Simpson noted after seeing the emergency responders, she was overcome with emotion and could “[feel] the loss.”

The mother of three disclosed that she believes that the parted clouds captured in the photograph are a sign that the souls of the deceased have ascended to the heavens. She then proceeded to give her condolences to the those who lost loved ones in the fatal accident and stated that they are all in her prayers. Simpson specifically made mention of Vanessa Bryant, who is mourning the loss of both her husband of 18 years and her teenage daughter. The 39-year-old praised the former model for her constant support of her husband throughout the duration of their relationship.

Simpson’s followers seemed to appreciate her heartfelt message, as the post soon amassed more than 170,000 likes. Many commenters also took the time to pay respect to the recently departed and stated that they were in agreement with Simpson’s notion that their spirits were heaven bound.

“Beautiful. RIP to all of those beautiful angels. Prayers to all the families. Just tragic,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Wow Jess it seems the heavens are waiting for them with open arms. Goosebumps looking at the light,” said another follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“As a kid whenever I saw sun rays like that, I’d tell [my] parents ‘God is taking someone to Heaven!’ This gave me goosebumps,” chimed in a third commenter.