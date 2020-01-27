Lala Kent And Katie Maloney Reportedly Filmed With The Potential Cast Of ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney traveled to Utah for the Sundance Film Festival.

Lala Kent and Katie Maloney were reportedly spotted filming a Bravo reality series in Utah over the weekend, but it wasn’t their own.

Months after filming wrapped on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Page Six revealed the two ladies were seen filming scenes for the upcoming debut season of Bravo’s newest Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, with its potential cast at a boutique after traveling to the area to attend the Sundance Film Festival.

According to the report, Kent and Maloney spent an hour or so with several women who are said to be headed for full-time roles on the soon-to-be-launched show, including Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Sara McArthur-Pierce, and Angie Harrington.

The outlet also pointed out that both Kent and Maloney are from Utah and while Maloney is already a wife, having married their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Schwartz, in August 2016, Kent is not yet married to her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett. As fans of their reality show well know, Kent and Emmett have been engaged since September 2018 and are planning to get married this April in Newport Beach, California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was first confirmed as an upcoming series by Bravo in November during the BravoCon fan convention, which Kent and Maloney also attended.

According to a report from People magazine months ago, Andy Cohen was the first to share the news of the new series and did so while chatting with his fans at an Ask Andy panel during BravoCon in New York City.

“We’ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting,” he said. “We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!”

“You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” he said. “It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

A premiere date for the first season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has not yet been set and may not be for the next several months.