Rob Gronkowski Remembers The Great Kobe Bryant In Touching, Triple-Photo Update: ‘What A Sad Day’

Like countless other celebrities and athletes, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski took to social media to express his sadness and disbelief over the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. As fans who follow Gronk on Instagram know, he usually likes to keep things light-hearted, sharing plenty funny posts for his fans. But yesterday, the NFL star’s account turned more serious as he remembered a friend and fellow athlete.

In the new update that was shared on his page, Gronk shared not just one but three photos of himself with Kobe. In the first photo in the series, the retired footballer stood on a basketball court with Kobe following a Lakers game. The two of them were all smiles as the NBA star wrapped his arm around Gronk as they looked into the camera.

In the second image in the deck, it is unclear exactly where the duo was at but Kobe appeared to be covered in gold paint, rocking a black t-shirt and slight smile. Gronk stood next to his friend, opening his mouth and acting surprised and it was easy to see that the pair had a good time together. The last photo in the series was another post-game shot in which Kobe and Gronk stood with the NFL star’s father. In the caption of the post, the 30-year-old expressed his love and admiration for Kobe and what he meant to him. Since the photos went live on his page, they’ve earned him a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 449,000 likes in addition to well over 900 comments.

Some of Gronk’s fans took to the update to express their sadness over the loss of the Lakers legend while countless others simply flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, including a ton of angels and hearts. A few more offered their condolences to Kobe’s family, especially his wife, Vanessa.

“What a tragic day. Rest in peace to Kobe, his Daughter and the 7 Others on board. Prayers to the families, so sad,” one follower commented, adding a praying hands and angel emoji to the end of their comment.

“What a wonderful post! RIP Kobe,” a second social media user added.

“I still won’t accept he’s gone… Kobe is the reason why I watch basketball. I’m one of biggest fan and I love him to death… No matter what people say, he’s GOAT!!!!!,” another added.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, were two of nine people who were onboard a helicopter when it crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was traveling to a basketball game at Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks. Sadly, there were no survivors in deadly crash.