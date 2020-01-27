Shania Twain, 54, Looks Youthful In Black Romper With Sheer Skirt At 2020 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain was one of the many huge names who attended the Grammy Awards last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, and made a statement with her fashion choices.

Twain, 54, looked incredible when posing on the red carpet. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker wowed in a black romper which she wore with a tulle sheer skirt that fell to the floor over the top. She sported her blond hair up in a high ponytail and looked very youthful. For the occasion, Twain applied a glossy lip and accessorized herself with small stud earrings and a couple of rings. She wrapped a small leather belt around her waist and looked very elegant.

In an Instagram post containing multiple photos from the night, the “You’re Still the One” chart-topper looked radiant on the carpet. In one shot, Twain placed both hands beside her and gave a subtle smile. In another, she owned an over-the-shoulder pose and flashed her pearly whites.

The country legend changed her outfit during the event when presenting an award. She rocked a long-sleeved black and silver gown that complimented her shape.

Twain presented Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Bebe Rexha who stunned in a black pantsuit and sheer chain link top. The duo posed with the winners, Dan + Shay, and all looked very happy to be in each other’s company.

In another group photo, Twain smiled with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Tanya Tucker, and Keith Urban.

For her caption, Twain congratulated Dan + Shay for their win as well as all the other winners and nominees from the night. She expressed that she loved presenting with Rexha who she described as a formidable woman. The “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” songstress went on to explain that there was a lot of love on a sad night due to the announcement of Kobe Bryant passing away just before the ceremony started.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.1 million followers.

“OMFG YOU ARE A FU*KIN GODESS!!!!!!! Can not get any more perfect then you Shania!!” one user wrote passionately.

“I LOVE your outfits!!!! Stunning!!!!!” another shared.

“You’re so beautiful and are such a good soul,” a third fan remarked.

“My Queen! Beautiful and talented!” a fourth admirer commented.

Twain is no stranger to picking up Grammy Awards herself. Out of her 18 nominations, the “I’m Holdin’ On to Love (To Save My Life)” entertainer has won five to date.