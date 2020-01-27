Tamra Judge Left ‘RHOC’ Because She Was Being Demoted To ‘Friend’ On The Show

Tamra Judge shocked fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County when she announced that she was leaving the show after 12 seasons. On Sunday, the 52-year-old revealed on her Instagram account that she was stepping away from the show that made her famous, but she didn’t say what drove her to make the decision. Now, according to OK Magazine, Tamra is opening up about the move.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on,” she wrote. “I’m sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Tamra joined the show during the 3rd season, and fans have watched her life evolve, from divorcing her husband, find a new love, opening her business Cut Fitness, and battling to heal her relationship with her daughter.

But for the 15th season of the show, producers apparently wanted her to step back to a part-time role as a “friend” on the show. Instead of doing that, she decided that she would make the 14th season her last.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role but would prefer to walk away on my own terms,” she said.

An insider said that Tamra was reportedly given the option to appear on the show for just 3 episodes of the 15th season in order to wrap up her storyline and say goodbye to the rest of the women. Instead of doing that, she decided to make her last appearance her final time in front of the Bravo cameras.

Fellow housewife Vicki Gunvalson also revealed that she was leaving the show. Vicki joined the show for its first season and has dubbed herself as the OG of the OC. Vicki was demoted to a friend role in the 14th season of the show, and reportedly, she was slated to be relegated to that role once again for the next season. Instead of taking the part-time role, she made the decision to leave the show altogether, as The Inquisitr reported. An insider weighed in on Vicki’s choice.

“Vicki was notified that she would not be coming back full-time so the network agreed to let her walk away on her terms out of respect for her,” they said.

Vicki is focused on her new Podcast “Whoop It Up with Vicki” and her upcoming marriage to fiance Steve Lodge.