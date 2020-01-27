‘The Voice’ Honors John Legend & Welcomes Nick Jonas In Series Of Hot New Pics

A series of hot new images posted to The Voice official Instagram honored coach John Legend for his latest Grammy win and welcomed new castmember Nick Jonas to the NBC series, which will debut its newest season in February.

In a post shared just hours after The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards wrapped, the popular reality competition singing series shared a photo of John, congratulating him for winning a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his collaboration with the late Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled on the tune “Higher.”

The Voice Instagram also called him a VEGOT, a twist on winning the highest trophies in the industry, including an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, as well as the V for his first Voice win in Season 16.

In the image, John is seen wearing a red jacket and black shirt, which matched his Voice coaches’ chair perfectly. He is smiling brightly at the camera in a pic taken by the show.

In a secondary image, the show shared a new promotional shot welcoming newbie coach Nick Jonas to The Voice family. He is pictured along with fellow coaches and competitors Kelly Clarkson, John, and Blake Shelton.

In the photo shared on January 25, Nick is seen on the extreme right wearing a white suit and shirt, standing next to Blake, who sports a white dress shirt and black suit jacket.

In the image to the left of Blake is Kelly, the sole woman on the team who will attempt a third win in four years. Kelly is a standout in a turquoise blue dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves.

Finally, next to Kelly is John on the extreme left, wearing a lavender jacket and white shirt.

The new promo shot has the words “for the win” written across the top and the names of all the coaches below it.

The bright logo image is in stark contrast to the promo shots from years past which were darker in color, making use of the show’s deep red and black set colors to set the tone for the shoots.

Fans were thrilled to see all the new images posted by the show over the past three days, including a behind-the-scenes video of Blake and former Voice coach Gwen Stefani’s new single “Nobody But You.”

“He gotta get a bigger shelf! Congrats!” said one fan of the many accolades John has received throughout his storied music career.

“YES!!!!!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!!!! Been waiting forever!” said another fan, excited for Nick’s debut on the series.

“Congratulations!!!! You Rock!!!! It’s that simple… Nothing but love for you!!!!” said a third fan commenting on the new collaboration between lovers of four years Blake and Gwen.

The Voice will return to NBC beginning Monday, February 24 with Season 18.