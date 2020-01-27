Gwen Stefani Rocks A Heart-Covered Dress Fit For A Queen For Grammy Awards Performance With Blake Shelton

Gwen and Blake performed their romantic duet "Nobody But You."

Gwen Stefani looked like the Queen of Hearts when she took the stage with country music king Blake Shelton at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the two lovebirds performed their new hit love song, “Nobody But You,” after being introduced by Alicia Keys.

Blake took the stage first. He was more dressed up than usual in a three-piece black suit, and he even appeared to be wearing slacks instead of jeans. He strummed his guitar and sang his heart out alone for the first minute of the song, then Gwen made her grand entrance.

Blake’s girlfriend was wearing a regal white dress with a full princess skirt and a long train. The bright stage lights made it evident that her skirt was sheer.

Gwen’s romantic gown was covered with sparkly red and gold heart appliques, as well as a few glittering sequins. The garment featured a bustier top with corset-style boning trimmed in gold, structured cups, and gold spaghetti straps. On her feet, she wore a pair of clear platform heels.

Gwen accessorized her ensemble straight out of a fairy tale with numerous gold bangle bracelets, chandelier earrings encrusted with diamonds and rubies that resembled flowers, and a few gold necklaces. One of her necklaces featured a “Stefani” pendant, but the piece of jewelry that really caught the eye was the massive heart-shaped pendant that was fittingly placed right over her heart. It looked like a large locket surrounded by ornate Baroque scrollwork. Gwen was also wearing a floral headpiece covered with red roses.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Gwen wore her platinum blond hair down. Her beauty look included a bright red lip and dramatic dark eye makeup, including winged liner.

Gwen and Blake’s performance didn’t include any bells and whistles. The two simply sang to each other in front of a backdrop of dozens of spotlights that were slowly swaying back and forth to their song. When their performance was over, Blake gave Gwen a little bow and a hug before the couple exited the stage.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gwen’s gown was much different from the dress that she wore on the Grammy Awards red carpet. As reported by The Inquisitr, that garment was also white, but it was a mini dress covered with shells. Gwen was also rocking a pair of cream PVC thigh-high boots and fishnet tights.

While there’s no doubt that Gwen and Blake fans enjoyed the couple’s performance of their romantic duet, the pair said that they have no plans to record a complete album together. Ahead of the Grammys, they both told E! News host Ryan Seacrest that they don’t think that their duet will lead to a lengthier collaboration. Gwen remarked that the two songs that they’ve recorded together are already “a lot” for Blake because he never records duets.