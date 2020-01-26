Is Rick Fox Dead? Lawyer Says Ex-Laker Not Among Victims In Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash

Rick Fox is not dead, according to his lawyer. Not long after it was reported that legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant had died in a tragic helicopter crash, rumors that Fox was aboard the helicopter began to circulate.

According to an update from TMZ, however, Fox’s attorney has confirmed that his client was not with Bryant at the time of the crash. In addition, People Magazine reports that Fox’s stepdaughter also confirmed that her dad is alive, and was not involved in this crash.

Rick Fox’s name began trending on Twitter shortly following the news about Bryant’s death. A fake Facebook post — reportedly claiming that Fox was one of the five people on the helicopter who died — started to go viral. This caused many people to post condolences to Fox and his family via Twitter as the false story continued to gain steam.

Fox is fairly active on Twitter and Instagram and has not posted to any of his accounts since Bryant’s death was reported. Fans have filled his last Instagram post with messages, many expressing their concern for his wellbeing. Despite several reports to the contrary, some people still wonder if Fox was involved in this tragedy.

“I am hearing conflicting stories,” one Instagram user commented.

“I’m waiting for him [to] post sumthin. It’s gone be fukd [sic] up if he log on seeing people saying RIP n [expletive],” wrote another.

“He’s still alive,” added a third.

“I’m confused,” wrote a fourth person.

Fox started his basketball career with the Boston Celtics. In 1997, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, during which time he played with Bryant. Fox has not yet released a public statement following Bryant’s tragic passing.

Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash. Bryant and his daughter were on their way to basketball practice in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter crashed. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, five people had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash and all five people have died.

Various news outlets have reported that Kobe and Gianna were on the flight with one of Gianna’s friends (likely also a basketball player) and her parent. The fifth death would likely refer to the pilot of the helicopter. The LA County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Bryant is survived by Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, 17-years-old, Bianka, 3-years-old, and Capri, 7-months-old.