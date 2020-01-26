Kobe Bryant‘s last Instagram post was a tribute to LeBron James which he posted on Saturday night just after James had surpassed Bryant’s all-time scoring record.

The post had over 4,500,000 likes by Sunday when it was reported that Bryant had tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. There were reportedly nine people on board the helicopter that crashed including Bryant as well as Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. There were no survivors of the crash.

The Instagram post showed Kobe Bryant with LeBron James. The photograph was taken during a game and showed James wearing his Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Bryant was at court-side in casual clothing. Both men had smiles on their faces.

Along with the photo, Bryant included a caption, telling James to go on to “#2,” talking about James achievement in passing Bryant’s number three spot for the all-time scoring record. In the caption, he also encouraged James to continue “growing the game.”

Initially, comments on the post were from fans who praised Bryant’s sportsmanship. However, as news of his untimely passing broke, comments on the post reflected sadness from fans and friends.

Olympic athlete Justin Gatlin commented, “We just talked big bro….. I’m speechless and hurting,” adding a sad face emoji before writing, “I’m thankful for your life and guidance.”

“So sad gone too soon legend prayers to your family,” a fan wrote.

“The world has lost a true legend. Set standards as an athlete and a human. Heartbreaking news,” Irish rugby player Greg O’ Shea wrote including a black heart emoji at the end of his comment.

It is clear that many people are heartbroken over the sudden passing of the basketball star.

According to reports, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks to attend a basketball practice when the helicopter crash occurred. Bryant was a coach for his daughter’s AAU basketball team “The Mambas.”

Kobe and Gigi courtside breaking down the game ???? pic.twitter.com/FxqSjVx6ew — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

Kobe Bryant’s NBA career began when he was just 17-years-old. At that time, he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers by the Charlotte Hornets after they chose him as a draft pick. Over his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he had five NBA championships. Three of those championships were when he played alongside Shaquille O’Neill and two others were without O’Neill.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa who he married in 2001. He is also survived by his three daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.