WWE News: Hall Of Fame Tag Team Calls Out The Revival

As documented by 411Mania, Booker T opened up about the possibility of Harlem Heat reuniting to face The Revival — Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder — while attending Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea. According to the Hall of Famer, he and his brother Stevie Ray are open to the idea of wrestling the modern tag team, and revealed that all the rookies have to do is ask for the match.

“We’re thinking about that Revival thing. We’re thinking about going out there and touching them boys up. Breaking them off just a little piece of something proper-like, showin’ em what old school wrestling is all about. Like my brother said, we ain’t hard to find, man. We gonna do the boys like it’s supposed to be done, make ’em bow down, make ’em pay, MAKE ‘EM SAY DADDY, I don’t want none, I had enough. I’m thinking this, man. If they want some, you know, we ain’t that hard to find.”

As noted by Wrestling Inc, a match between both teams has been teased since 2019’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view. During the event’s pre-show, Booker T said that the Authors of Pain are the toughest tag team in WWE, which rubbed Dawson and Wilder the wrong way. This led to a back and forth between the Hall of Famer and the upstart team, and ended with Dawson and Wilder issuing a challenge to the legendary duo.

If the match happens, however, Booker T wants WWE to take it seriously. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the Hall of Famer discussed the potential match on his podcast and stressed that he won’t be accepting unplanned matches. During the conversation, he said that he still has some gas left in the tank, but he isn’t willing to accept any matches at the last minute.

If the match happens, it will mark the first time that the iconic team has wrestled in WWE. As the Wrestling Inc report highlights, Ray didn’t follow his brother to WWE after World Championship Wrestling closed. He had no interest in joining the company after seeing how Booker T was used either, but he appears to be open to the idea for this particular match.

However, the Revival’s uncertain future in WWE may prevent the cross-generational dream match from ever happening. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dawson and Wilder have yet to sign new contracts as they’re unhappy with the state of WWE’s tag division, and they could be set to join AEW.