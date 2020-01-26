Kobe Bryant Kids: How Many Children Did He Have?

Former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA legend Kobe Bryant died after his personal helicopter crashed, sending shockwaves through NBA fans and the world. Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board at the time of the crash and has also died.

The father of four is survived by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters Natalia, Bianka and their infant Capri, who was born in July 2019. Natalia was born in 2003, and she turned 17 last week. Bianka, born in 2016, recently celebrated her third birthday.

In looking at his social media, Kobe appeared to be an involved father, and he often posted pictures of his daughters.

Natalia Recently Celebrated Her 17th Birthday

Just one week ago, Kobe shared a picture of his daughter, Natalia, in celebration of her 17th birthday. He called her his “little Principessa.” Two weeks ago, they went to Cashmere to watch the women’s basketball team, and Kobe wrote, “We took a trip to #cashmere today to watch @haileyvanlith11 hoop and she and her teammates put on a show! Can’t wait to watch her play next season @uoflwbb.”

Natalia attends Sage Hill High School in Los Angeles, California, and she plays volleyball.

The Bryants Celebrated Bianca’s Third Birthday In December

Less than two months ago, the father of four celebrated his daughter Bianca’s third birthday with an adorable picture of the two of them where she wore a white tutu dress and matching hairbow while sitting atop his shoulders. Both father and daughter shared big smiles for the camera.

Kobe Coached Gianna’s Basketball Team, The Mambas

According to a recent USA Today story, Kobe proudly coached Gianna’s AAU basketball team called “The Mambas.” Gianna even talked her dad into watching NBA League Pass nearly every night, and he took her to two Lakers games recently. He spoke highly of coaching the young women on his daughter’s team.

“Coaching youth sports is so important to take very seriously because you’re helping the emotional (development) of young kids,” Bryant said. “So it’s understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (there) are going to be mistakes.”

As a coach, he spent the majority of the practices teaching the young players the fundamentals of basketball, so that they have a strong foundation for their future games.

According to TMZ, Kobe and Gigi were on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice at the time of the helicopter crash.

Kobe Remained Involved With His Family Despite Staying Busy In Retirement

After his retirement from the Lakers, Kobe worked on writing children’s books, which he started his own publishing company — Granity Studios — to publish. Despite his strong work ethic, the former NBA star was devoted to his daughters, and he left each day at 2 p.m. to pick them up from school. After his pickup duties, the father of four would come back to work around 3:30 p.m. to finish out each workday.

Last Halloween, Kobe shared an adorable family Halloween costume that included Vanessa and their four daughters. They dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz. There is no doubt that Kobe loved his daughters.