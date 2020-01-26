‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Shocking Betrayals Are Finally Revealed

Days of Our Lives is set to have a wild week full of drama, and it’s all being teased in the brand new weekly preview video.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will see the shocking betrayals that were revealed in the previous weeks’ stunning episodes come to light, and the consequences will be severe.

“Family takes on family,” the promo promises as Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is shocked to learn that Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) is the person responsible for putting him behind bars.

Last week, it was revealed that Victor, along with his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer), covered up the fact that his wife Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) was the person responsible for causing the car crash that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Maggie had been driving drunk and veer into the other lane of the road to cause the crash. Will was also at the scene and had looked down at his phone for a moment when the accident occurred, leading him to believe that he had killed Adrienne. When Victor and Xander overheard Will confessing to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) they decided to let him take the blame for the accident.

Will has not been in prison for months due to a crime that he didn’t commit. Now he and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will have to figure out what to do next. “He’s not going to get away with it,” Ciara tells Will in the video.

In addition, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will be stunned to learn that her longtime friend, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), has gone off the deep end. As fans know, Hope has been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina for over a year now, and wants Marlena out of the way so that she is free to have her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

The promo claims that “friends will become enemies” as a scene featuring Gina pulling a gun on Marlena plays out. “You need to die,” Gina tells her.

In addition, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has had his body taken over by Stefano DiMera, and he’s ready to get John out of the picture to be with Marlena. Days of Our Lives fans know that John believes that he’s headed off on a trip with Steve to find Stefano, but instead he’ll find himself in a life or death situation when Stefano turns the tables on him and holds him hostage in a dank cell.