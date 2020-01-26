‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax Has Had Enough Of Sonny’s Dangerous Life

Jasper Jax will have a lot to say about his daughter being in the middle of a mob war.

The mob has been a central part of General Hospital for years now ever since Sonny Corinthos came into town. He and Jasper Jacks have been at odds for a long time as well. Their love lives have intertwined with both Brenda and Carly over the years, and now Josslyn is in the mix. Jax and Carly’s daughter is smack dab in the middle of it all as things heat up on the ABC soap in the coming days.

Shots are expected to be fired soon and total chaos will erupt. The Trump impeachment coverage has taken over for the most part of last week and fans will have to wait it out to see what happens the week of January 27. When new General Hospital episodes do eventually start back up, spoilers say that there will be much drama exploding. Many characters will be involved in the mob war that is about to happen. Although Jax won’t be involved in gunfire that will erupt, Joss will be right there in the middle of it. So will Carly, who Jax still deeply cares about. Soap Central indicates that he will be getting a frantic call from his daughter and that will restart his rant about Sonny’s dangerous life.

Josslyn doesn't want to talk about Dev, West Coast. Can Carly manage to get some information out of her anyway?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @RealEdenMccoy pic.twitter.com/ISEiBFRaK4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 17, 2020

General Hospital spoilers also tease that Jax will be meeting up with Carly and will bring up the danger that her husband is putting her and Joss in. He will wonder when enough is enough. That means that he is at the end of his rope with putting his daughter in danger. This will be the last straw for him and he may demand that Joss move in with him.

The inquisitr details what will happen with the mob war that is about to happen. There is expected to be a few surprises along the way and Mayor Laura Collins will be injured as well. Carly will have a scare as she appears to be a target. However, a new character will show up and save her. It’s all about to go down whenever ABC decides to resume new episodes.

There are no details on how long Jax will stay in Port Charles, especially now that his association with Nikolas and Hayden has been exposed, but he may choose to stick around indefinitely to protect Joss. Things are about to heat up between him and Nina Reeves as well. Recent General Hospital previews revealed that these two will grow closer and they will be moving in for their first kiss soon, but they may just be interrupted by the mob chaos that erupts. Fans are ready to see what happens next.