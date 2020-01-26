Jon Gosselin Spends Time With His Kids As They Go Midnight Bowling

The former 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' star heads to a bowling alley for a late-night date with his kids.

Jon Gosselin took time off from his job as a late-night DJ to do some late-night bowling. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star posted a new photo to his Instagram stories that shows him posing with his kids after they hit the lanes for a fun night of midnight bowling.

In the photo, the former TLC reality star – who is father to 19-year-old twin daughters Cara and Mady and 15-year-old sextuplets Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Joel, Hannah, and Collin–is all smiles as he poses with Collin and Hannah, the only two of his six kids who live him. As the group sits at a table holding snacks and drinks, there are also two other friends at the table. Although it is hard to tell in the photo, one of the other teens at the table strongly resembles Aaden Gosselin, Jon’s 15-year-old son who currently lives with his ex-wife Kate. The dad of eight’s longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, does not appear in the photo.

Jon captioned the pic with “Midnight bowling!!”

While Jon did not reveal the location of the late-night bowling, it is possible the group spent time at the New Hiester Lanes, a bowling alley near Jon’s home in Reading, Pennsylvania that offers weekend glow bowling until 1 a.m.

As for the possibility that Aaden joined his dad and siblings on the outing, Jon has said that his kids decide when they want to spend time with him. While he reportedly longs for family time with all eight of his kids, last fall the reality TV veteran told In Touch Weekly that custody is “really up to the kids.”

“So if Hannah wants to go [to Kate’s], she goes,” he explained. “If Leah, is on Kate’s side, supposedly, if she wants to come, she comes.”

Jon added that if he will drop Hannah at her mother’s house or Kate will pick her up at his place, but there is no set schedule for visitation. Jon previously said he doesn’t see most of his kids on a regular basis but hopes that changes once his younger kids turn 16.

“Once they drive…’Here’s your car, do whatever you want,” Jon said of his kids.

Incidentally, Jon is not the only Gosselin parent to go bowling in recent months. On her TLC spinoff, Kate Plus Date, Jon’s ex-wife famously went on a bowling date with a new suitor named Jeff. Kate’s date turned out to be an excellent bowler as he played against the ultra-competitive Kate.