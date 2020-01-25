WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Reveals How Paul Heyman Has Helped Roster

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre recently appeared on The Jerry Lawler Show, where he discussed a host of topics. During the conversation, however, he revealed how Paul Heyman has helped him and other superstars since becoming the executive director of Monday Night Raw.

As quoted by SEScoops, “The Scottish Psychopath” believes that Heyman has afforded superstars more opportunities to be themselves. Furthermore, McIntyre is trying to make the most of the chance to get more over with the WWE Universe and impress management.

“[H]e’s allowed people to start showing a little bit more of a personality. It’s up to you if you get that kind of freedom, like I’ve been doing over the past couple of months to really take advantage of it [and] ensure you know that you can get over if you’re given that opportunity. I think that is what was missing [from my character] and the pieces are coming together. The size I am, the experience I have the look etc. And now that I’m putting those final pieces together, being myself.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McIntyre opened up about his “Scottish Psychopath” gimmick and revealed that he wasn’t a fan of the moniker. In recent times, however, the Monday Night Raw superstar has been showcasing more of his actual personality, and he’s been having more fun with his character as a result.

WWE is often criticized for management stifling the creativity of its talented roster. Superstars feel too micromanaged and don’t come across as unique characters and personalities as a result of the interference. However, these days, the company seems more willing to meet some of the most trustworthy performers halfway.

Alright Boys and Girls, another show of hands…will Drew McIntyre win the Royal Rumble? ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UtWNNSjxyW — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 31, 2019

On recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, McIntyre has been referring to himself as “The Sexy Scotsman” and showcasing the humorous side of his personality. He appears to be on the verge of a big babyface run, and he’s arguably become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire company.

McIntyre will be a participant in this weekend’s Royal Rumble match, and he is considered one of the dark horses to win the 30-man Battle Royale. However, he faces stiff competition from the likes of Brock Lesnar and two former champions who are rumored to be making their monumental returns to WWE television.

It remains to be seen if McIntyre will defy the odds to win the match, but it’s clear that he is making the most of his current opportunities on the red brand.