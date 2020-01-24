‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Says If She And Stassi Don’t Reconcile Soon, They May Never Make Amends

Kristen Doute doesn't know why she is estranged with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

Kristen Doute is worried that if she doesn’t reconcile with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney soon, they will likely never regain their friendships.

During a January 12 interview with Kelly Dillon on her podcast, Kickin’ Back with Kelly, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that it hasn’t been fun being on the outs with her former best friends and admitted that when it comes to their current estrangement, she’s not sure why they’re taking time apart.

“It’s not fun. I’m really interested in why we are the way we are, because I really don’t know,” Doute revealed, according to a report shared by 103.7 KSON.

While fans were hoping to see Doute reconcile with Schroeder and Maloney by the end of Season 8, filming on the new episodes wrapped months ago and still, no progress has been made. In fact, as the ladies continue to discuss their issues with one another publicly, the chances of a reunion seem to be getting smaller and smaller and Doute is concerned that if they don’t make up soon, they never will.

“I hope that it happens sooner than later because I feel like at some point there’s a possibility that I will get to a point where I just say, ‘Do I even want that anymore?'” she explained.

Also during the interview, Doute confirmed that when it comes to Schroeder’s upcoming wedding with Beau Clark, she has not yet received her invite in the mail and will not be featured as one of her co-star’s nine bridesmaids. As fans may have heard, Schroeder will be having plenty of bridesmaids alongside her when she and Clark walk down the aisle in Rome, Italy later this year, including Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent.

During an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this week, via The Inquisitr, Cartwright, who is also a close friend of Doute’s, shared her thoughts about Doute’s feuds with Schroeder and Maloney and said she was hoping to see them reconcile at some point.

“I think it’s just been something that’s ongoing between them for so many years that they just wanted to take a break and sit back and see, ‘Is this friendship something we actually need to do?’ Because it came to a point where they were fighting every single time we were together,” Cartwright shared, per YouTube.

During the same interview, Cartwright’s husband, Jax Taylor, said he doubted the ladies would ever make amends because too much has occurred between them over the past several years..