Scheana Marie Denies Being ‘A Wreck’ And Reacts To A Fan Asking If ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producers Hate Her

Scheana Marie doesn't want fans thinking she's lacking confidence.

Scheana Marie was accused of being “boy crazy” on the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere earlier this month and this week, after the third episode of the season, she was confronted on Twitter by a fan who felt she was “a wreck.”

After fans watched as Scheana confronted her ex-boyfriend, Max Boyens, about the way in which he allegedly downplayed the seriousness of their relationship and led her on, Scheana responded to a fan who said she was “hard to watch.”

“Let’s put 8 years of your life on national TV and see how put together and ‘secure’ you look,” she clapped back. “I’m a very confident person who struggles w certain insecurities bc of my past relationships. Don’t we all!??”

Scheana began sharing her life with fans in January 2013 as the first season of Vanderpump Rules began airing. Since then, she’s chronicled the ups and downs of her love life, including her marriage to and divorce from ex-husband Mike Shay, her whirlwind romance with actor Robert Parks-Valletta, and her friends-with-benefits relationship with Adam Spott.

Through it all, Scheana has endured plenty of comments from viewers about her behavior, for better or worse, and has continued to keep her head held high, despite the negativity that is sometimes sent her way.

In addition to her clap back on Twitter, Scheana also addressed her on-screen persona on Instagram after a fan suggested that producers of Vanderpump Rules must have something against her.

“Do the producers hate you? Seriously, what the hell did you do to them!” the person wrote.

In response, Scheana left a comment that featured the crying-while-laughing emoji and the raised hands emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana appeared on New York Live earlier this week, where she admitted that she wasn’t thrilled with the way in which producers have chosen to focus solely on her time at SUR Restaurant and her love life on the show.

“I feel that you only get to see a very small part of my life, which is unfortunate,” she admitted.

According to Scheana, Vanderpump Rules producers have chosen to leave out a number of relevant things to her life, including the show she did in Las Vegas, her podcast, Scheananigans, her family, her friends on the west side, and her new relationship with Brock Davies.

“I’m glad you’ve seen a little bit of growth with me but I wish you got to see more,” she added.