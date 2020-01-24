‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shares Cryptic Instagram Story Saying She’s ‘Done’

Something is brewing in the mind of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. The reality star shared a cryptic new post to her Instagram story on Friday afternoon where it looked like she was about to spill some major tea. The story contained three very simple posts, the first of which said: “about to tell it all!” The small phrase was written in a white font on a solid black background and was followed by the word “DONE” in a second post. The third post in the chain contained only the clown emoji, but Porsha has not shared any other news at this time.

According to OK! Magazine, Porsha is referring to fiancé Dennis McKinley in the Instagram story, but the Bravo star did not mention him or anyone that the story could be about. The 38-year-old has not shared any photos of Dennis on her Instagram page since January 7, and recently mentioned on Watch What Happens Live that she and The Original Hot Dog Factory CEO needed everyone’s prayers.

“I think you ask me every time I come here” Porsha said in response to Andy Cohen questioning her trust in Dennis. “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourselves, add us in there too.

It’s been five days since Porsha made that statement regarding Dennis, and the way she seemed when she made her comment might further push suspicions that she is in fact “DONE” with her fiancé. Trust issues for Dennis only arose earlier this month when it was revealed he was spotted with four mystery women in the early hours of the morning at an Atlanta diner. The witness claimed Dennis was being flirty with the women, none of whom were Porsha or friends of hers. Dennis also admitted to cheating on Porsha in 2019 when she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar.

Just two days ago Dennis shared a photo to his Instagram page of Pilar with Porsha’s mother, Diane Williams. He wished Diane a “Happy Birthday” in the post, making things seem like everything is okay with Porsha and her family. Four days ago was the former footballers’ last Instagram post of Porsha, as she also posed alongside Pilar.

“Happy Monday! My two bosses are so beautiful. I’m blessed to know what’s important in this short life! Salaam,” Dennis wrote in the caption.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.