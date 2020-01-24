Courteney Cox Shares Never-Before-Seen ‘Friends’ Pics In Honor Of Milestone Anniversary

Courteney Cox shared a sequence of never-before-seen Friends flashback photos in honor of a milestone anniversary for the series to her official Instagram page. Her followers were delighted as they were reminded of a special day in the history of the show.

The actress shared two images. One image she called “the last supper” before the cast which included Courteney, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow taped the series final episode.

“The Last One: Part 2” was taped on Jan 23, 2004.

The six co-stars were seated around a table that was piled with tasty treats, which they enjoyed family-style.

Courteney is seated on the left, wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. Seated next to her was Lisa Kudrow, who wore her blonde hair long and loose over her shoulders, finishing off an outfit that included an oatmeal-colored sweater and grey pants.

Matthew Perry is seated next to Lisa, holding a box and wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Seated between Matthew and David Schwimmer is Jennifer Aniston, her hair styled into the iconic “Rachel” hairstyle and sporting a black, short-sleeved v-neck t-shirt and dark pants. David is also wearing a dark-colored shirt, as he sits next to Matt LeBlanc, smiling brightly and wearing a white button-down shirt and dark blue jeans.

In the next image in the sequence of two photos, Courteney shared the cover page for the script for the series finale episode. The blue paper cover had the legendary Friends logo at the top of the page. Beneath that was the name of the episode, “The Last One: Part 2” and the episode number, which was 17.

The episode was written by longtime show writers Marta Kauffman and David Crane and aired on May 2, 2004, marking the end of a television era.

The post has been liked over 2 million times thus far.

Fans loved the never-before-seen pic and flooded the comments section of the post with their statements regarding their love for the NBC series which enjoyed a 10-year run and made the aforementioned actors household names and television icons.

“Stop teasing us and make this sh*t happen again Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, thanks!” said one fan on the social media site.

“I got off the plane,” said one fan of their favorite line from the episode, where Rachel, who was headed to Paris for a new job, realized she truly loved Ross and wanted to spend her life with him and their daughter Emma in the United States rather than raise the child alone in a foreign country.

In a memorable scene, she returns to Ross’ apartment and the couple declares their true feelings for one another.

“You guys are the best,” said a third fan of the images, followed by three black heart emoji.