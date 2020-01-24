Paris Hilton Posts A Teenage Selfie For ‘Throwback Thursday’ On Instagram

Paris Hilton took “Throwback Thursday” to a new level today with her Instagram share. She noted in the captions that the photo was taken when she was 13-years-old. It was a pouty selfie.

Young Paris was seen wearing a blue polka-dot top with thick straps. The photo was cropped from her shoulders-up. She wore her blond hair down in a middle part, with few wispy bangs framing her face. She used the flash to achieve the shot, which made her skin look flawless. Plus, the lighting made her eyes look especially blue.

The youngster also wore plenty of glossy lipstick and gave a full pout for the camera. She also appeared to be wearing purple eyeshadow, but no blush.

The backdrop was completely dark, so it was hard to tell where she was. At the least, it looked like she posed indoors.

Considering that the stunner was born on February of 1981, this picture was likely taken around 1994. This was considerably a long time before social media as we know existed. After all, it wasn’t until September 2006 when Facebook was first made available to anyone who wanted to join, according to The Guardian.

Paris prides herself on being a trend-setter, so it’s not surprising that she had seemingly mastered the pouty selfie so early in life.

The photo was tagged in Bel Air, Los Angeles. She also tagged an account called Paris 2000s which showcases throwback photos.

Paris’ admirers took to the comments section to compliment her new update.

“Fab af from the very beginning,” declared a follower.

“Haha perfected the selfie,” observed a fan.

“And before the age of 14 the ‘Paris Pout’ was polished and perfected ready for the world to see,” wrote an admirer.

One person had a question that the beauty stopped to answer.

“Did you filled [sic] your lips at 13?” they asked.

“No I am [100] all natural. I have had the same lips since I was a baby,” responded Paris, using the emoji to make her point.

Previously, the bombshell posted another throwback pic from her younger years on November 29, 2019. This time, it was a photo of her from when she was in 8th grade. It was a group shot of Paris and her friends at their middle school graduation. She was seen giving another pouty look, while her friends smiled widely. They wore white gowns and caps. Paris had her hair down with a piece of her bangs falling in front of her face.