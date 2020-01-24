NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert Could Be Mavericks’ Top Targets In 2021 Free Agency

With the progress Luka Doncic has shown on both ends of the floor, the future is indeed bright for the Dallas Mavericks. However, though Doncic has already turned himself from the Rookie of the Year to a strong MVP candidate, the Mavericks are still expected to find roster upgrades that will boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning an NBA championship title. The 2021 NBA free agency may still be far away, but Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer revealed that the Mavericks already have their targets in mind – Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

“If the Mavs wait until 2021, they could have enough cap space to pursue a max free agent, depending on what the salary cap is. Plan A remains Giannis and Plan B could be Rudy Gobert. Even if Giannis and Gobert go elsewhere, the 2021 class still could include Gordon Hayward and Jrue Holiday.”

It won’t definitely be a surprise if Antetokounmpo is really the Mavericks’ “Plan A” in the 2021 NBA free agency. As a matter of fact, the Mavericks are only among the many NBA teams who are planning to make a strong push for Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021. Antetokounmpo would be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. Aside from his outstanding performance on both ends of the floor, he also perfectly fits the timeline of Mavericks’ franchise cornerstones Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

However, it remains a big question mark if Antetokounmpo would really consider the Mavericks as his next landing spot, especially considering that they have Doncic as their main man. The reigning MVP has already said on numerous occasions that he has no interest in teaming up with other superstars just to win an NBA championship title. Also, no matter what the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season will be, the Bucks are expected to be aggressive in convincing Antetokounmpo to sign the massive contract extension that will prevent him from entering the free agency market in the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, targeting an All-Star caliber big man like Gobert also makes a lot of sense for the Mavericks. As O’Connor noted, if there’s one thing that Porzingis wants the Mavericks to improve, it’s the center position.

“We already know what KP would likely prefer Dallas to pursue: a center. Porzingis has said in the past that he prefers to play power forward because at center he wastes energy battling against bigger players.”

As of now, Gobert hasn’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy with the Jazz. However, if they fall short of achieving their main goal this season and the following year, things could turn sour with the Jazz and Gobert may consider finding his way out of Utah and chase for his first NBA championship title somewhere else.