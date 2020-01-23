WWE Spoilers: Brock Lesnar And Huge Eight-Man Tag Match Scheduled For ‘Raw’ After ‘Royal Rumble’

WWE is already preparing for a massive "Monday Night Raw" after the "Rumble."

The “Road to WrestleMania” is one of the biggest times of the year for WWE and it all begins with the Royal Rumble on Sunday. The men’s and women’s battle royals this weekend will determine who gets major title shots at the big event in April, but WWE is already preparing for next week to be exciting. Next week’s Monday Night Raw will not only include an appearance by Brock Lesnar, but also a massive eight-man tag team match.

There are so many different things that could take place at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, and anything is possible to change before Monday Night Raw. Still, the AT&T Center is already advertising some big happenings for next week and fans are in for a big show.

On the official website for the AT&T Center, numerous superstars are being advertised to appear on Monday evening. There are also two matches confirmed for Raw, but again, those could change depending on what happens at the Royal Rumble.

One of the matches is Randy Orton going one-on-one with AJ Styles who will have the rest of The O.C. in his corner. This is a match that has been building for weeks now, and it would not be surprising to see the two superstars face off in the Rumble on Sunday.

The Viking Raiders and @WWE_Murphy join WWE Monday Night Raw to face off in an Eight Man Tag Team Match against Kevin Owens, @SamoaJoe , @WWERollins and the AOP. Get in on the action and purchase your tickets now! https://t.co/2sn8fqv23w pic.twitter.com/e35VNUGs40 — AT&T Center (@attcenter) January 22, 2020

The other match is listed as Seth Rollins and the AOP taking on Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio. This is not overly surprising as it had been expected, but that match may have already been changed to include a few other superstars from Raw.

On the official Twitter account of the AT&T Center, they now list it as an eight-man tag team match, but they appear to have had their superstars mixed up. Whoever is running the social media accounts for the venue must not be overly familiar with the storylines of WWE.

The match is being promoted as The Viking Raiders and Buddy Murphy vs. Owens, Joe, Rollins, and the AOP, but that would be three vs. five. It is likely that they meant to write Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and the AOP vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and the Viking Raiders.

This early preview for Monday Night Raw may only be what WWE sent to the arena early, but it is possible for most of it to change. Brock Lesnar’s appearance and the eight-man tag team match will likely end up staying on the card, but again, the Royal Rumble could alter virtually everything taking place after Sunday.