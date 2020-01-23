Chanel West Coast Gets ‘Icy’ In ‘Playboy’ Attire In Gorgeous New Photo

Chanel West Coast’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the Ridiculousness star on Instagram know, Chanel loves to share glimpses of her life with fans including some photos from her personal life as well as others from her professional life. Currently, the bombshell is at Mammoth Mountain where she has been enjoying some fun in the snow for the past few days.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her popular page, the beauty told her fans that she was icy in the caption, adding a few snowflake emoji to the end of her post. The image itself showed the rapper striking a pose front and center while sitting on a big rock with a snow-filled landscape just behind her. Chanel turned her head to the side, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. The rapper wore her long, dark locks pulled up in a high ponytail and curled while covering the majority of her face with a pair of big, black glasses.

Chanel showed off her killer fashion sense in a black zip-up hoodie that had green Playboy logos all over it as well as matching pants. Over the sweat outfit, she rocked a puffy black jacket and black gloves while completing her look with a pair of yellow boots. Since the post went live on her page a few short minutes ago, it’s earned the beauty rave reviews from her fans already.

So far, the post has racked up over 5,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her fashion sense. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji instead.

“You’re so beautiful Chanel!,” one fan commented, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Looking frisky, frosty and fine Chanel, you’re an ice princess. You glow with a shine of a pure diamond,” another Instagram user added.

“Girl you are so beautiful looking good in you attire,” one more wrote along with a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel sizzled in another snow-filled selfie on Instagram. For the photo op, Chanel looked chic in a puffy blue jacket that had a snowflake pattern all over it. Under the coat, she rocked a white turtleneck, and she appeared to be bundled up for the cold weather while she wore her hair in pigtail braids. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned her over 41,000 likes.