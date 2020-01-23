‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Looks Back On Danielle Staub Fight, Admits She Shouldn’t Have Poured Water

Margaret Josephs spoke about their encounter on 'WWHL.'

Margaret Josephs opened up about her on-screen fight with Danielle Staub during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night.

Following the new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Josephs appeared on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show alongside comedian Fortune Feimster and addressed a question about whether or not she had regrets about her encounter with her former co-star, who has since quit the Bravo reality series.

“I should probably not have poured the water. I should have ran out of the building instead of pouring water on her,” Josephs explained, per Bravo, “but she did chest bump me and she intimidated me. I actually was afraid she was going to hit me and I didn’t want to have a physical altercation… So it’s like a rabid dog. You don’t need to provoke them.”

“In hindsight, I should have ran out of the f**king building,” she continued.

During her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Staub said she never provoked Josephs and accused Josephs of provoking her for two and a half years. She also suggested that she may have split personalities before insisting that she would have never thrown the first punch. In response, Josephs noted that Staub had “doubled down” on her decision to pull her by her hair from behind and denied provoking her for years.

According to Josephs, she was once a good friend to Staub and served in her wedding party during her May 2018 nuptials with her now-ex-husband, Marty Caffrey, in The Bahamas.

Josephs then said that when it came to Staub’s behavior on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10, she felt that Staub simply couldn’t handle hearing the truth and felt provoked by the sound of honesty.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Staub confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of New Jersey during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live weeks ago. At the time, Staub explained to host Cohen that it was time for her to walk away from the series and focus on doing something that makes her heart happy. She then revealed that she would be focusing her time and attention on cooking, which she loves to do.

In response to Staub’s announcement, Cohen made it clear to his audience that when it came to Staub’s exit from the show, it was completely her decision and she was not fired by the network.